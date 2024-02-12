F&O ban list : A total of 12 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, February 12, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, PNB, SAIL, UPL, and ZEEL are the 12 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 12.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On Friday, benchmark Sensex closed higher by 167 points in a volatile trade driven by buying in ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 167.06 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 71,595.49. During the day, it hit a high of 71,676.49 and a low of 71,200.31.

The broader Nifty rose by 64.55 points or 0.30 per cent to 21,782.50 with 27 of its shares closing in the green and 23 in the red.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge fell by 1.36 per cent and midcap index declined 0.82 per cent.

Among the indices, oil & gas went lower by 1.97 per cent, metal fell by 1.62 per cent, telecommunication (1.45 per cent), utilities (1.36 per cent), industrials (1.21 per cent) and power (1.10 per cent).

FMCG, financial services, consumer durables and healthcare were the gainers.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark declined 490.14 points or 0.67 per cent, and the Nifty dipped 71.3 points or 0.32 per cent.

