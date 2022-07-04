Stock market today: Asian shares set for strong opening

Stock market today: Asian shares set for strong opening2 min read . 05:47 AM IST
Futures pointed higher for bourses in Japan and Australia, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts fluctuated, after Wall Street ended in the green Friday
Asian stocks may climb when trading begins Monday, providing some relief from the worries about slowing economic growth and sticky inflation that continue to cast a long shadow across markets.
Futures pointed higher for bourses in Japan and Australia, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts fluctuated, after Wall Street ended in the green Friday. US stock and bond markets will be closed for the Independence Day holiday.
Treasuries jumped last week after a first-half drubbing, reflecting escalating bets that a looming recession will limit how high the Federal Reserve can hike rates to fight inflation. New Zealand and Australian bonds rose in the wake of the US rally.
A dollar gauge was steady, crude oil was near $108 a barrel and Bitcoin hovered below the closely watched $20,000 level.
In the US and elsewhere, signs of economic weakness are becoming more apparent in everything from personal spending to manufacturing. Investors are increasingly fretting about recession and its implications rather than focusing exclusively on elevated price pressures.
The psychology of the market is “shifting radically from inflation concerns to one now where we’re firmly focused on growth," Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note. One of the fears now is that the Fed will be too slow in dialing back on rate increases, he said.
In China, Covid cases continued to rise over the weekend, another test for its strategy of trying to eliminate the pathogen with mass testing and lockdowns.
Separately, Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. said it didn’t pay a $1 billion dollar note that matured Sunday, adding to a record year of offshore-bond delinquencies in the sector.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.