Stock market today: Asit C Mehta board to consider rights issue. Details here
If Asit C Mehta board approves rights issue proposal, this would be a big corporate event taking place in the company after a gap of near 13 years
Asit C Mehta rights issue 2023: The board of directors of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd is going to consider and approve proposal for issuance of fresh shares via rights issue route. The financial has already informed Indian stock market bourses about the proposal while informing about the board meeting schedule.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started