Stock market today: Asit C Mehta board to consider rights issue. Details here

Asit C Mehta rights issue 2023: The board of directors of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd is going to consider and approve proposal for issuance of fresh shares via rights issue route. The financial has already informed Indian stock market bourses about the proposal while informing about the board meeting schedule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asit C Mehta informed Indian stock market bourses about the rights issue proposal citing, "This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting ofthe Board of Directors ofthe Company is scheduled to be held on FRIDAY, December 1,2023 to consider, take on record and approve the decisions/recommendations of the Rights Issue Commiftee proposed to be held on Friday, December l, 2023, inter alia, to consider, discuss and decide various matters in connection with the Rights Issue, including the specific terms ofthe Rights Issue, such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism, Rights Issue size, rights entitlement ratio, the record date and issue period ofthe Rights Issue."

Asit C Mehta corporate history If Asit C Mehta Financial Services board approved the rights issue proposal, this would be the first big corporate event taking place in the company after a gap of near 13 years. As per the information available on BSE website, on 20th August 2010, Asit C Mehta shares traded ex-dividend for payment of ₹0.50 per share to the eligible shareholders of the company. Prior to that Asit C Mehta shares traded ex-dividend on 14th September 2009 for payment of ₹0.75 per share to as dividend to beneficiary shareholders. On 30th july 2008, Asit Mehta shares traded ex-dividend for payment of Re 1 per share to the eligible shareholders.

As per Asit C Mehta dividend history, the stock traded ex-dividend in 2008 after a gap of near 7 years as it had earlier traded ex-dividend on 23rd July 2001 for payment of ₹0.50 per share dividend to the eligible shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.