Stock market today: AU Small Finance Bank to Zydus Lifesciences— 387 BSE-listed shares hit 52-week low. Do you own any?

Stock market today: AU Small Finance Bank, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), BEML, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), DB Realty, Godrej Consumer Products, Balaji Amines, INOX India, Karnataka Bank, Vakrangee, and Zydus Lifesciences hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on BSE on Wednesday, February 19, on the backdrop of conflicting global signals and uncertainties regarding the US tariffs that were revealed by President Donald Trump.

Electrosteel Castings, Grindwell Norton, Dish TV, PVR Inox, Kajaria Ceramics, Jai Corp, Varun Beverages, Route Mobile were also among the stocks that reached their lowest levels in a year.

The Indian markets experienced another tumultuous session as the significant sell-off observed at the market's opening on Wednesday, February 19, was swiftly countered, enabling the Sensex and Nifty 50 to bounce back from initial losses and finished flat.

The Sensex fell by 28.21 points, or 0.04%, closing at 75,939.18. The Nifty 50 dropped 12.40 points, or 0.05%, finishing at 22,932.90.

This rebound was primarily fueled by advancements in the financial sector, which helped to balance out the declines witnessed in the pharma and IT industries, each encountering challenges for various reasons. Analysts indicate that uncertainties surrounding tariffs have led investors to pivot toward financial stocks.

The market experienced significant intra-day movement, particularly in the broader markets where Midcap stocks outperformed the benchmarks, with the Midcap index increasing by 1.5% compared to a flat close for Nifty 50. Most major banking stocks finished the day near their peak levels. The Nifty Bank surged by 483 points, reaching 49,570, while the Midcap index climbed 776 points to settle at 50,527. Defence stocks, including BEL, Mazagon, and Garden Reach, attracted buying interest and became the top gainers.

