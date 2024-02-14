F&O ban list: A total of 13 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Delta Corp, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium Company, PNB, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 14.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Benchmark Sensex spurted by 482 points while broader Nifty closed above the 21,700 level on Tuesday on buying in banking, financial services and IT sector stocks as easing retail inflation boosted investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 482.70 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 71,555.19. The gauge moved between a high of 71,662.74 and a low of 70,924.30 during intra-day.

The broader NSE Nifty also soared 127.20 points or 0.59 per cent to close at 21,743.25 with 39 of its components ending in the green and 11 in the red.

Among Sensex stocks, ICICI Bank was the lead gainer, rising by 2.46 per cent. Axis Bank, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and NTPC were among the major gainers.

