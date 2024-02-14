Stock market today: Aurobindo Pharma, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, among 13 stocks under F&O ban list today
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Ashok Leyland, Aurobindo Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Delta Corp, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium, PNB, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for Feb 14
