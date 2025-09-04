Stock market today: Auto, cement to consumer durables —experts bullish on these segments after GST Council meeting.

GST Council Meeting: The GST Council, led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, introduced significant rate cuts on Wednesday, representing the most substantial reform of the GST framework since its launch on July 1, 2017. Covering sectors from healthcare and education to everyday consumer goods, the federal indirect tax body extended a major Diwali gift to Indian consumers.

The revised GST rates will take effect from September 22, coinciding with the first day of Navratri.

(This is a developing story)