F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in two stocks on Tuesday, September 3, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Balrampur Chini Mills and Hindustan Copper are the two stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 3.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On September 2, benchmark BSE Sensex rose for the 10th straight day to close at a fresh lifetime high on Monday, tracking foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets.

The 30-share Sensex rose by 194.07 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at a record high of 82,559.84. During the day, it surged 359.51 points or 0.43 per cent to reach a new intra-day record peak of 82,725.28.

The NSE Nifty rose for the 13th straight day, which experts said, was its longest winning run in decades.

The 50-share index climbed 42.80 points or 0.17 per cent to settle at a lifetime high of 25,278.70. During the day, it soared 97.75 points or 0.38 per cent to hit a fresh intra-day peak of 25,333.65.