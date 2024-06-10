Stock market today: Balrampur Chini Mills, SAIL, ZEEL stocks on F&O ban list on June 10
F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has banned trading in three stocks on Monday, June 10, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment due to their exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).
