F&O ban list: Twelve stocks have been banned for trade on Friday, May 17, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the twelve stocks in the F&O ban list of the NSE for May 17.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On May 16, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty shot up nearly 1 per cent on Thursday, driven by buying in HDFC Bank and Infosys and a rally in the US and Asian markets.

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 676.69 points or 0.93 per cent to settle at 73,663.72. During the day, it hit a high of 73,749.47 and a low of 72,529.97.

The NSE Nifty surged 203.30 points or 0.92 per cent to 22,403.85.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 1.07 per cent and smallcap index rallied 0.85 per cent.

