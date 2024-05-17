Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft among 12 stocks under F&O ban list on May 17
Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the twelve stocks in the F&O ban list of the National Stock Exchange for May 17.
F&O ban list: Twelve stocks have been banned for trade on Friday, May 17, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
