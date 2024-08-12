Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Biocon, PNB, SAIL among 15 stocks in F&O ban list on August 12

  Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the 15 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on August 12.

Published12 Aug 2024, 06:12 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in 15 stocks on Monday, August 12, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

 

F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the 15 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on August 12.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

 

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

Stock exchanges and brokers, catering to retail traders, could be hit hard by the regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) proposed measures for futures & options (F&O) trading regulations, with market volumes slumping 30-40 per cent, according to reports.

Sebi, in its consultation paper in July, proposed seven measures, including increasing minimum contract size and upfront collection of option premiums, intra-day monitoring of position limits, rationalisation of strike prices, removal of calendar spread benefit on expiry day, and increase in near contract expiry margin.

 

It stated that these measures are aimed at enhancing investor protection and promote market stability in derivative markets.

Discount brokers, who depend heavily on retail investors, are expected to be more affected than traditional full-service brokers.

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 06:12 AM IST
