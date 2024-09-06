Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers, Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Sept 6

F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in seven stocks on Friday, September 6, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 6.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On September 5, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surrendered early gains to close lower for the second straight day, tracking losses in the most valuable firm Reliance Industries, Bharati Airtel and L&T amid a sluggish trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex failed to hold on to initial gains and declined 151.48 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 82,201.16. During the day, it dropped 222.2 points or 0.26 per cent to 82,130.44.

The NSE Nifty dipped 53.60 points or 0.21 per cent to 25,145.10 despite a positive beginning of the trade.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed by 0.56 per cent, and the midcap index rose by 0.27 per cent.