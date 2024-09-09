Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Biocon, RBL Bank among seven stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 9

  • Aditya Birla Fashion, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers, Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Sept 9

Updated9 Sep 2024, 06:27 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in seven stocks on Monday, September9, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 9.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

 

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On September 6, benchmark Sensex tanked 1,017 points to close at a two-week low due to selling in IT, oil & gas and PSU bank shares triggered by weak global trends and foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,017.23 points or 1.24 per cent to settle at 81,183.93, the lowest closing level since August 23. As many as 24 Sensex shares closed in the red while six advanced.

The NSE Nifty dropped 292.95 points or 1.17 per cent to close at 24,852.15, its third day of decline.

The sell-off was broad-based, with the banking and energy sectors taking the biggest hit. Broader indices also saw declines, losing more than a per cent each.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge dropped 1.41 per cent while the BSE smallcap index declined 0.96 per cent.

All indices ended in the negative territory.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 06:27 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Bandhan Bank, Biocon, RBL Bank among seven stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 9

