Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Vodafone Idea, SAIL, ZEEL among 13 stocks under F&O ban list on May 21
Aditya Birla Capital, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks in the F&O ban list of the NSE for May 21
F&O ban list: Thirteen stocks have been banned for trade on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started