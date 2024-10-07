Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, GNFC among seven stocks in F&O ban list on October 7

  • Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 7

Livemint
Updated7 Oct 2024, 06:20 AM IST
Trade Now
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in seven stocks on Monday, October 7, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — Oct 7

F&O ban list today

Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, GNFC, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 7.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

Also Read | Stocks to buy in October: Lupin, Federal Bank among Axis Securities’ top picks

On October 4, stock markets slid for the fifth day in a row with Sensex tumbling 808 points in a topsy-turvy session as FMCG, auto and energy shares succumbed to intense selling and foreign fund outflows triggered by escalating tensions in West Asia.

The BSE Sensex tumbled 808.65 points or 0.98 per cent to settle at a three-week low of 81,688.45. The benchmark hit a low of 81,532.68 and a high of 83,368.32 during the day, reflecting a wild swing of 1,835.64 points.

The NSE Nifty slumped 235.50 points or 0.93 per cent to 25,014.60. Intra-day, it hit a low of 24,966.80 and a high of 25,485.05.

Also Read | Shares to buy or sell: Rajesh Palviya suggests 3 stocks to buy today - October 4

On weekly basis, Sensex tanked 3,883.4 points or 4.6 per cent and Nifty by 1,164.35 points or 4.5 per cent in just four sessions, which was their worst week in past two years.

The BSE midcap gauge declined 0.94 per cent and smallcap index went lower by 0.80 per cent.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 06:20 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, GNFC among seven stocks in F&O ban list on October 7

Most Active Stocks

Axis Bank share price

1,181.30
03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
5.85 (0.5%)

Tata Steel share price

166.75
03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
-0.2 (-0.12%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

295.20
03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
3.1 (1.06%)

Tata Motors share price

930.70
03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
4.7 (0.51%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

301.65
03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
-20.5 (-6.36%)

Kfin Technologies share price

1,015.00
03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
-63.85 (-5.92%)

Godrej Properties share price

2,897.70
03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
-170.55 (-5.56%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

963.45
03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
-52.75 (-5.19%)
More from Top Losers

VIP Industries share price

563.85
03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
40.8 (7.8%)

Oil India share price

572.25
03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
33.4 (6.2%)

JK Paper share price

489.95
03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
27.1 (5.86%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,245.35
03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
63.15 (5.34%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,685.000.00
    Chennai
    77,691.000.00
    Delhi
    77,843.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,695.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.