F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in ten stocks on Monday, January 20, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Angel One, Bandhan Bank, Can Fin Homes, Hindustan Copper, Kalyan Jewellers India, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list today, January 20.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On January 17, key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slipped into negative territory after a three-day rally, dragged by intense selling pressure in IT, banking and financial stocks.

In a volatile session, the 30-share benchmark declined 423.49 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 76,619.33. During the day, it tumbled 779.53 points or 1 per cent to 76,263.29.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty dropped 108.60 points or 0.47 per cent to 23,203.20.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark tanked 759.58 points or 0.98 per cent, and the Nifty declined 228.3 points or 0.97 per cent.