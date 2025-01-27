F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in nine stocks on Monday, January 27, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bandhan Bank, Can Fin Homes, Dixon Technologies, IndiaMART InterMESH, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, and Punjab National Bank are the nine stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list today, January 27.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On January 24, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty surrendered early gains in a volatile session, snapping their two-day winning streak as investors pared exposure to realty, oil & gas and healthcare stocks amid a mixed trend in global markets.

After swinging between gains and losses, the 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 329.92 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 76,190.46. During the day, it slumped 428.63 points or 0.56 per cent to 76,091.75.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty declined 113.15 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 23,092.20.