Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Canara Bank, Delta Corp among 12 stocks under F&O ban list today
Aditya Birla Fashion, Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Canara Bank, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 12 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for Feb 19
F&O ban list: A total of 12 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, February 19, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started