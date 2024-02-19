F&O ban list : A total of 12 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, February 19, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Ashok Leyland, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Canara Bank, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium Company, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 12 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 19.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Equity benchmark indices marched higher for the fourth straight session on Friday, with Nifty closing above the 22,000 level.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 376.26 points or 0.52 per cent to close at 72,426.64. The index touched a high of 72,545.33 and a low of 72,218.10 during intraday trade.

The broader NSE Nifty also climbed 129.95 points or 0.59 per cent to end at points 22,040.70.

Among sectoral indices, auto surged 2.17 per cent, followed by realty (1.53 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.41 per cent), capital goods (1.38 per cent) and healthcare (1.26 per cent).

Utilities, oil & gas, power and energy indices declined up to 0.80 per cent.

BSE smallcap index rose 0.68 per cent, while the midcap closed with a gain of 0.78 per cent.

