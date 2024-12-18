F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in nine stocks on Wednesday, December18, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list today Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals,Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium,PVR Inox,RBL Bank, and SAIL are the nine stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on December18.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

"All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On December 17, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped over 1 per cent, weighed down by an across-the-board selloff amid cautious investors approach ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision.

Falling for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 1,064.12 points, or 1.30 per cent, to sink below the 81,000 level at 80,684.45. During the day, it slumped 1,136.37 points or 1.39 per cent to 80,612.20.

As many as 2,442 stocks declined on the BSE, while 1,576 advanced and 89 remained unchanged on the BSE.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NSE Nifty tumbled 332.25 points or 1.35 per cent to 24,336.

The BSE mid-cap gauge declined by 0.65 per cent, and small-cap index slipped by 0.52 per cent.

All sectoral indices ended lower.