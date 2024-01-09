F&O ban list: A total of thirteen stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, January 09, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Delta Corp, Escorts, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, India Cements, National Aluminium Company, Piramal Enterprises Limited, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for January 09.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

"It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty surrendered early gains to close with deep losses on Monday, snapping their two-day winning streak.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 670.93 points or 0.93 per cent to settle at 71,355.22. During the day, it fell 725.11 points or 1 per cent to 71,301.04.

The Nifty declined 197.80 points or 0.91 per cent to 21,513.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.87 per cent and smallcap index dipped 0.36 per cent.

