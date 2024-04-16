Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, Exide Industries, GNFC among 11 stocks under F&O ban list on Tuesday — April 16
Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Exide Industries, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 11 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 16
Indian stock market today: A total of eleven stocks have been banned for trade on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
