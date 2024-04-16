Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Exide Industries, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 11 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 16

Indian stock market today: A total of eleven stocks have been banned for trade on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Exide Industries, GNFC (Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Chemicals), Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium Company, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 11 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 16.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Stock markets took a beating on Monday with benchmark Sensex and Nifty tumbling over 1 per cent as escalating conflict in the Middle East and weak trends from global markets unnerved investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: More stock market news

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 845.12 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at a more than two-week low of 73,399.78. During the day, it plunged 929.74 points or 1.25 per cent to 73,315.16.

The NSE Nifty declined 246.90 points or 1.10 per cent to settle at 22,272.50. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!