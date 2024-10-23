F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in twelve stocks on Wednesday, October 23, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, India Energy Exchange, Indiamart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, and RBL Bank are the twelve stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 23.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

"All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On October 22, benchmark Sensex plunged by 930.55 points while broader Nifty dropped below the 24,500 level to settle at more than two-month lows due to an intense sell-off across sectors and massive foreign fund exodus from the capital markets.

Extending losses to the second day, the BSE Sensex plummeted 930.55 points or 1.15 per cent to settle at 80,220.72, the lowest closing level since August 14. During the day, it tanked 1,001.74 points or 1.23 per cent to 80,149.53.

The NSE Nifty tumbled 309 points or 1.25 per cent to 24,472.10 as 47 of its constituents closed lower and three advanced. The index hit a low of 24,445.80 during the day.

The BSE small-cap gauge tanked 3.81 per cent and the mid-cap index slumped 2.52 per cent.