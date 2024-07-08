F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in six stocks on Monday, July 8, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bandhan Bank, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, and Piramal Enterprises are the six stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 8.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the F&O ban period.

On July 5, the broader NSE benchmark Nifty advanced further to settle at an all-time high for the third straight session, while the BSE gauge Sensex retreated from the record to slip below the 80k mark, as investors were indecisive at the current levels.

In a volatile session, the broader NSE Nifty continued its record-breaking run and inched up 21.70 points or 0.09 per cent to close at its lifetime high of 24,323.85, helped by fag-end buying on select counters.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 53.07 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,996.60, indicating market indecisiveness.

On a weekly basis, the BSE Sensex jumped 963.87 points or 1.21 per cent, and Nifty gained 313.25 points.

In the broader market, the BSE Smallcap gauge rose 0.70 per cent, and the midcap index climbed 0.75 per cent.

