Indian stock market today: A total of 4 stocks have been banned for trade on Monday, April 08, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 4 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 08.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On April 5 (Friday), equity benchmark index Sensex registered marginal gains to hit a fresh lifetime high of 74,248 after the Reserve Bank maintained the status quo on key interest rates amid a negative trend in global markets.

The six-member rate-setting panel of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the seventh time in a row.

The 30-share BSE Sensex inched up 20.59 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at a fresh record of 74,248.22. The index oscillated between the intra-day peak of 74,361.11 and the low of 73,946.92.

The broader NSE Nifty ended with a marginal loss of 0.95 points at 22,513.70.

