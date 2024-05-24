F&O ban list: Eleven stocks have been banned for trade on Friday, May 24, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Capital, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, IEX, India Cements, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, and ZEEL are the 11 stocks in the NSE's F&O ban list for May 24.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently placed in the ban period by the stock exchange.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No fresh positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place any of the F&O contracts in a particular stock under the F&O ban period.

On May 23, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty zoomed more than 1.6 per cent to close at lifetime highs, making investors ₹4.28 lakh crore richer.

Regaining the 75,000 level, the BSE Sensex ended at an all-time peak of 75,418.04, up by 1,196.98 points or 1.61 per cent. During the day, it zoomed 1,278.85 points or 1.72 per cent to reach its all-time intra-day high of 75,499.91.

The NSE Nifty inched closer to the 23,000 mark during the day. The 50-issue index went up by 369.85 points, or 1.64 per cent, to 22,967.65. During the day, it jumped 395.8 points, or 1.75 per cent, to 22,993.60, its intra-day record peak.

