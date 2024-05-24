Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, IEX, PNB and ZEEL among 11 stocks under F&O ban list on May 24
Aditya Birla Capital, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, IEX, India Cements, Metropolis Healthcare, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, PNB, and ZEEL are the 11 stocks in the F&O ban list of the NSE for May 24
F&O ban list: Eleven stocks have been banned for trade on Friday, May 24, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
