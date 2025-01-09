F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in five stocks on Thursday, January 09, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank are the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on January 09.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On January 8, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower in a volatile session, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the earnings season amid lower economic growth projections.

Besides, a depreciating rupee and persistent foreign fund outflows also dented sentiments.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex fell 50.62 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 78,148.49. During the day, it dropped 712.32 points or 0.91 per cent to 77,486.79.

The NSE Nifty ended down 18.95 points or 0.08 per cent at 23,688.95.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, NTPC and State Bank of India were the major laggards.

The BSE smallcap gauge declined by 1.12 per cent, and the midcap index went lower by 1.09 per cent.