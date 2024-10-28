Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, NMDC, Dixon Technologies, RBL Bank among ten stocks in F&O ban list on October 28

  • Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Dixon Technologies, Escorts Kubota, IDFC First Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, and RBL Bank are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 28.

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 06:54 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in ten stocks on Monday, October 28, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read | Diwali 2024 Picks: JSW Energy to CDSL — top six stocks to buy in Samvat 2081

F&O ban list today

Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Dixon Technologies, Escorts Kubota, IDFC First Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, and RBL Bank are the ten stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 28.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday — Oct 28

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On October 25, equity benchmark Sensex plunged about 660 points to crash below the 80,000 level due to widespread selling pressure tracking massive foreign capital outflows and muted earnings growth.

The BSE Sensex plummeted 662.87 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 79,402.29. During the day, it plunged 927.18 points or 1.15 per cent to a low of 79,137.98.

The NSE Nifty tanked 218.60 points or 0.90 per cent to 24,180.80. The index closed lower for the fourth consecutive week.

On the weekly front, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,822.46 points or 2.24 per cent, and the Nifty fell by 673.25 points or 2.70 per cent.

Also Read | Shares to buy or sell:Rajesh Palviya suggests 3 stocks to buy today - October 25

The BSE smallcap gauge declined by 2.44 per cent, and the midcap index fell by 1.48 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, oil & gas plunged 3.09 per cent, consumer durables tumbled 2.74 per cent, services (2.69 per cent), energy (2.66 per cent), utilities (2.53 per cent), telecommunication (2.38 per cent) and capital goods (2.23 per cent).

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 06:54 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Bandhan Bank, NMDC, Dixon Technologies, RBL Bank among ten stocks in F&O ban list on October 28

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

272.55
03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
1.15 (0.42%)

Tata Steel share price

145.80
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-3.2 (-2.15%)

Indusind Bank share price

1,041.55
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-237.35 (-18.56%)

ITC share price

482.10
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
10.25 (2.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences share price

937.75
03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-101.65 (-9.78%)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

372.35
03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-32.3 (-7.98%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,930.15
03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1133.9 (-7.53%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

872.50
03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-66.5 (-7.08%)
More from Top Losers

Thermax share price

5,435.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
256.95 (4.96%)

Laurus Labs share price

465.00
03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
19 (4.26%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

97.70
03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
3.85 (4.1%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

691.55
03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
24.45 (3.67%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,305.000.00
    Chennai
    80,311.000.00
    Delhi
    80,463.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,315.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.