F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in nine stocks on Friday, January 17, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Angel One, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, Kalyan Jewellers India, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, and RBL Bank are the nine stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list today, January 17.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On January 16, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for the third session on the trot, helped by a rally in global markets after lower-than-expected consumer inflation in the US ignited hopes of more rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The 30-share BSE index climbed 318.74 points or 0.42 per cent to revisit 77,000 level at 77,042.82. During the day, it jumped 595.42 points or 0.77 per cent to 77,319.50.

On the similar lines, the NSE Nifty rallied 98.60 points or 0.42 per cent to 23,311.80.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank were the biggest gainers.