Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank among four stocks in F&O ban list on October 1

  • Stock market today: Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, and RBL Bank are the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 1

Livemint
Updated1 Oct 2024, 06:24 AM IST
Trade Now
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in four stocks on Tuesday, October 1, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read | Dharmesh Shah recommends these two stocks to buy today

F&O ban list today

Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, and RBL Bank are the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 1.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: CG Power, Samvardhana Motherson shares can see up to 40% upside

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On September 30, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 1.5 per cent due to heavy selling in banking, finance and auto stocks amid rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East and weakness in Japanese markets.

Declining for the second straight session, the BSE Sensex tumbled 1,272.07 points or 1.49 per cent to settle at 84,299.78. During the day, it plunged 1,314.71 points or 1.53 per cent to 84,257.14.

A total of 2,223 stocks declined, 1,819 advanced and 151 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy

The NSE Nifty tanked 368.10 points or 1.41 per cent to 25,810.85.

The BSE midcap gauge declined 0.28 per cent, while smallcap index climbed 0.07 per cent.

Among the indices, auto tumbled 1.91 per cent, bankex (1.82 per cent), realty (1.80 per cent), financial services (1.40 per cent), services (1.22 per cent) and telecommunication (1.19 per cent).

Metal and commodities were the winners.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 06:24 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank among four stocks in F&O ban list on October 1

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

168.30
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
1.8 (1.08%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

369.30
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
2 (0.54%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

137.50
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
1.6 (1.18%)

NTPC share price

443.00
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
5.45 (1.25%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

958.65
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
77.5 (8.8%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,775.00
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
589.35 (8.2%)

JM Financial share price

151.40
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
8.65 (6.06%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

14,342.20
03:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
703.8 (5.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.000.00
    Chennai
    77,411.000.00
    Delhi
    77,563.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.