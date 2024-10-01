F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in four stocks on Tuesday, October 1, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, and RBL Bank are the four stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on October 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On September 30, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 1.5 per cent due to heavy selling in banking, finance and auto stocks amid rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East and weakness in Japanese markets.

Declining for the second straight session, the BSE Sensex tumbled 1,272.07 points or 1.49 per cent to settle at 84,299.78. During the day, it plunged 1,314.71 points or 1.53 per cent to 84,257.14.

A total of 2,223 stocks declined, 1,819 advanced and 151 remained unchanged on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NSE Nifty tanked 368.10 points or 1.41 per cent to 25,810.85.

The BSE midcap gauge declined 0.28 per cent, while smallcap index climbed 0.07 per cent.

Among the indices, auto tumbled 1.91 per cent, bankex (1.82 per cent), realty (1.80 per cent), financial services (1.40 per cent), services (1.22 per cent) and telecommunication (1.19 per cent). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}