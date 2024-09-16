Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank among seven stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 16

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in seven stocks on Monday, September 16, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aarti Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, and RBL Bank are the seven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 16.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On September 13, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty took a breather after a record rally in the previous session and ended marginally lower on the emergence of profit-taking.

In a range-bound trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 71.77 points or 0.09 per cent to close at 82,890.94. During the day, it dived 309.49 points or 0.37 per cent to 82,653.22.

The NSE Nifty dropped 32.40 points or 0.13 per cent to 25,356.50.

In the broader market, the BSE small-cap gauge jumped 0.95 per cent and mid-cap climbed 0.48 per cent.

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,707.01 points or 2.10 per cent and the Nifty climbed 504.35 points or 2.02 per cent.