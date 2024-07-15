Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, GNFC among 11 stocks in F&O ban list on July 15

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in eleven stocks on Monday, July 15, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GMR Infra, GNFC, IEX, India Cements, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises, and RBL Bank are the eleven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 15.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On July12, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty soared nearly 1 per cent to hit new lifetime highs, fuelled by intense buying in IT and tech stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 622 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 80,519.34. During the day, it zoomed 996.17 points or 1.24 per cent to hit an all-time high of 80,893.51.

The NSE Nifty surged 186.20 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at a record closing high of 24,502.15.

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark jumped 522.74 points or 0.65 per cent, while the Nifty climbed 178.3 points or 0.73 per cent.