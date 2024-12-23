F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in six stocks on Monday, December 23, in the futures and options (F&O) segment, as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

F&O ban list today Bandhan Bank, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the six stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on December 23.

The National Stock Exchange said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On December 20, equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty plunged about 1.5 per cent, taking their downtrend to the fifth straight session, due to risk aversion in the global markets after the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 1,176.46 points or 1.49 per cent to settle at 78,041.59. During the day, it slumped 1,343.46 points or 1.69 per cent to 77,874.59.

The NSE Nifty tanked 364.20 points or 1.52 per cent to 23,587.50.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement and Reliance Industries were the biggest laggards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In contrast, JSW Steel, Nestle and Titan were the gainers.

The rupee saw a recovery from its all-time low and appreciated 9 paise to close at 85.04 against the American currency on Friday, aide by softening of the US dollar index and a potential intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}