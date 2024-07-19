Stock market today: Bandhan Bank, SAIL, Vedanta among 11 stocks in F&O ban list on July 19

  • Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL, Vedanta are the eleven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 19.

Livemint
Published19 Jul 2024, 06:15 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in eleven stocks on Friday, July 19, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read | ’Nifty 50 may be at 25k by year-end; defence, railway stocks may consolidate’

F&O ban list today

Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL, Vedanta are the eleven stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for July 19.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

Also Read | Earnings vs Expectations: Have PSU stocks become uninvestable

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On July 18, stock markets remained on a record-smashing course for the fourth straight day with benchmark Sensex breaching the 81,000 mark for the first time and Nifty scaling the record 24,800 level driven by buying in IT, oil&gas and FMCG shares.

Rebounding from its early lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 626.91 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at a fresh closing high of 81,343.46. The barometer surged 806 points or 0.99 per cent to hit a new record intra-day peak of 81,522.55.

 

Also Read | How to find smallcap proxy stocks in this market

The broader Nifty also pared early losses and climbed 187.85 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,800.85. During the day, it zoomed 224.75 points or 0.91 per cent to hit a fresh lifetime high of 24,837.75.

The BSE smallcap gauge dropped 1.15 per cent and the midcap index dipped 0.99 per cent.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹68,885 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
3.15L

2 of 14Read Full Story
48%

3 of 14Read Full Story
₹6.7 T

4 of 14Read Full Story
$240.5 M

5 of 14Read Full Story
$459 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
$3 B

7 of 14Read Full Story
7%

8 of 14Read Full Story
₹588.25 Cr

9 of 14Read Full Story
₹20,000 Cr

10 of 14Read Full Story
7.93 Cr

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹8,943 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
10%

13 of 14Read Full Story
20 Yrs

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 06:15 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Bandhan Bank, SAIL, Vedanta among 11 stocks in F&O ban list on July 19

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

313.50
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.85 (-3.94%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

331.20
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
8.8 (2.73%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

142.45
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-13 (-8.36%)

Tata Steel

166.35
03:56 PM | 18 JUL 2024
-0.7 (-0.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

India Cements

344.75
03:54 PM | 18 JUL 2024
21.7 (6.72%)

IDBI Bank

92.19
03:59 PM | 18 JUL 2024
4.27 (4.86%)

Endurance Technologies

2,679.00
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
102.4 (3.97%)

Gillette India

8,002.75
03:29 PM | 18 JUL 2024
275 (3.56%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,099.000.00
      Chennai
      74,659.000.00
      Delhi
      74,512.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,539.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Markets

      More From Popular in Markets
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue