Stock market today: Bank Nifty hits record high led by IndusInd, ICICI, HDFC Bank shares; analysts suggest ‘buy on dips’
IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank led the gains among the Bank Nifty constituents as these stocks rallied up to 1-2%.
Bank Nifty index hit a record high on Wednesday along with the frontline indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, as the Indian stock market continued its bull rally for the fourth straight session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started