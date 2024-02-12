Stock market today: Bharat Forge shares hit lifetime high ahead of Q3 results 2024. Buy or sell?
Q3 results today: Bharat Forge Ltd may report better-than-expected Q3 results 2024, say experts
Stock market today: Bharat Forge shares witnessed buying interest in the opening bell and touched a new lifetime high on Monday. In the early morning session, Bharat Forge share price opened upside at ₹1,324 apiece level on NSE and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹1,330 per share level, which turned out a new high for the scrip. However, the defense and aerospace stock witnessed profit-booking on higher levels and soon touched an intraday low of ₹1,306.55 per share on NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started