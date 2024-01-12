F&O ban list: A total of thirteen stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, January 12, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bandhan Bank, BHEL, Delta Corp, Escorts, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium Company, Piramal Enterprises Limited, Polycab, PVR INOX, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for January 12.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Benchmark equity indices ended marginally higher on Thursday, trimming most of their intra-day gains.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 63.47 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 71,721.18. During the day, it jumped 341.76 points or 0.47 per cent to 71,999.47.

The Nifty gained 28.50 points or 0.13 per cent to 21,647.20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.79 per cent and the midcap index jumped 0.66 per cent.

Among the indices, energy jumped 1.57 per cent, oil & gas rallied 1.05 per cent, consumer durables (0.89 per cent) and consumer discretionary (0.71 per cent).

Industrials, IT, services, realty, and capital goods were among the laggards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!