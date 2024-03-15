Stock market today: BHEL, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL among 9 stocks under F&O ban list today
Stock market today: Aditya Birla Fashion, BHEL, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL, Tata Chemicals, and ZEEL are the 9 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for March 15
Indian stock market today: A total of 9 stocks have been banned for trade on Friday, March 15, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
