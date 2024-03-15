Indian stock market today : A total of 9 stocks have been banned for trade on Friday, March 15, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, BHEL, Manappuram Finance, National Aluminium Company, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL, Tata Chemicals, and ZEEL are the 9 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for March 15.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Benchmark Sensex rebounded 335 points while Nifty closed above the 22,100 level on Thursday as buying in IT and capital goods shares helped broader markets recover from the previous day's sharp losses.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 335.39 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 73,097.28 with 20 of its constituents ending in the green and 10 in the red. During the day, it jumped 602.41 points or 0.82 per cent to 73,364.30.

The broader Nifty gained 148.95 points or 0.68 per cent to close at 22,146.65 as 37 of its components settled higher and 13 with losses.

The broader markets also staged a smart recovery, with the BSE Smallcap gauge jumping 3.11 per cent and midcap index climbing 2.28 per cent.

Among the indices, services jumped 3.99 per cent, telecommunication climbed 3.81 per cent, utilities (3.38 per cent), oil & gas (3.11 per cent), power (2.93 per cent), industrials (2.66 per cent) and commodities (2.49 per cent).

Bankex index emerged as the only laggard.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!