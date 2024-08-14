Stock market today: Biocon, Birlasoft, IndiaMart among 16 stocks in F&O ban list on August 14

  • Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, Granules India, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL and Sun TV are the 16 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on Aug 14.

Livemint
Updated14 Aug 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Trade Now
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in 16 stocks on Wednesday, August 14, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read |

F&O ban list today

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Granules India, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL and Sun TV are the 16 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on August 14.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

 

Also Read |

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On August 13, equity benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled nearly 700 points to sink below the 79,000 level, extending its losses for the second straight day due to selling pressure in HDFC Bank, SBI and ITC amid fresh foreign capital outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 692.89 points or 0.87 per cent to settle at 78,956.03. During the day, it tanked 759.54 points or 0.95 per cent to 78,889.38.

The NSE Nifty slumped 208 points or 0.85 per cent to 24,139.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 1.16 per cent, and the midcap index dipped 0.98 per cent.

Also Read |

Among the indices, commodities dropped 1.84 per cent, financial services declined 1.73 per cent, bankex (1.45 per cent), metal (1.37 per cent), services (1.18 per cent) and capital goods (0.84 per cent).

Consumer Durables emerged as the only gainer among the indices.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
152.2 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹558.88 Cr

2 of 7Read Full Story
4.4%

3 of 7Read Full Story
30.6 M

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹2,640 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
6

6 of 7Read Full Story
206

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 07:13 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock market today: Biocon, Birlasoft, IndiaMart among 16 stocks in F&O ban list on August 14

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

335.50
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-5.8 (-1.7%)

Reliance Industries

2,926.90
03:57 PM | 13 AUG 2024
5.4 (0.18%)

Tata Power

408.30
03:56 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-9.85 (-2.36%)

Tata Steel

148.90
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-3.15 (-2.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kaynes Technology India

4,698.20
03:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
405.2 (9.44%)

Olectra Greentech

1,655.80
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
112.5 (7.29%)

Blue Star

1,714.55
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
96.2 (5.94%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

413.00
03:50 PM | 13 AUG 2024
22.8 (5.84%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,196.000.00
    Chennai
    71,637.000.00
    Delhi
    71,218.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,987.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue