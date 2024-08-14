F&O ban list:The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in 16 stocks on Wednesday, August 14, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Granules India, India Cements, IndiaMart, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank, SAIL and Sun TV are the 16 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on August 14.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On August 13, equity benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled nearly 700 points to sink below the 79,000 level, extending its losses for the second straight day due to selling pressure in HDFC Bank, SBI and ITC amid fresh foreign capital outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 692.89 points or 0.87 per cent to settle at 78,956.03. During the day, it tanked 759.54 points or 0.95 per cent to 78,889.38.

The NSE Nifty slumped 208 points or 0.85 per cent to 24,139.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge declined 1.16 per cent, and the midcap index dipped 0.98 per cent.

Among the indices, commodities dropped 1.84 per cent, financial services declined 1.73 per cent, bankex (1.45 per cent), metal (1.37 per cent), services (1.18 per cent) and capital goods (0.84 per cent).