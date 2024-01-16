Stock market today: Biocon, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, 12 other shares placed under F&O ban list today
Bandhan Bank, BHEL, Chambal Fertilisers, Delta Corp, Escorts, Hindustan Copper, Indus Towers, Metropolis Healthcare, Polycab, PVR INOX, SAIL, and ZEEL are the other 12 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list
F&O ban list: A total of fifteen stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
