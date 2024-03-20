Stock market today: Biocon, Indus Towers, ZEEL among 9 stocks under F&O ban list today

Indian stock market today : A total of 9 stocks have been banned for trade on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

List of stocks under F&O ban today

Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises, RBL Bank, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 9 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for March 20.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Benchmark Sensex tanked 736 points while Nifty fell below the 22,000 level on Tuesday following a sell-off in index majors TCS, Infosys and RIL and weak Asian trends as Japan’s central bank hiked rates for the first time in 17 years.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 736.37 points or 1.01 per cent to settle at more than a month’s low of 72,012.05. As many as 23 Sensex shares declined while seven advanced. The index declined by 815.07 points or 1.12 per cent to slide below 72,000 at 71,933.35 in day trade.

The broader NSE Nifty slumped 238.25 points or 1.08 per cent to settle at a month’s low of 21,817.45. As many as 41 Nifty shares closed in the red while nine ended with gains.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 1.36 per cent and the smallcap index fell by 1.04 per cent.

All indices ended lower.

