F&O ban list: Twelve stocks have been banned for trade on Thursday, May 16, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Birlasoft, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, India Cements, LIC Housing Finance, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the twelve stocks in the F&O ban list of the stock market exchange for May 16.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit, and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On May 15, snapping its three-day winning run, benchmark Sensex declined by 117 points in a volatile trade due to selling in index heavyweight shares like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and TCS.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 117.58 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 72,987.03. During the day, it lost 281.95 points or 0.38 per cent to 72,822.66.

The broader Nifty dipped 17.30 points or 0.08 per cent to close at 22,200.55. The index oscillated between a high of 22,297.55 and a low of 22,151.75 in day trade.

Broader market outperformed the frontliners as the smallcap gauge climbed 0.96 per cent and the midcap index went up by 0.60 per cent.

