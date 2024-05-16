Stock market today: Biocon, LIC Housing Finance, Piramal Enterprises, ZEE among 12 stocks under F&O ban list on May 16
Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Birlasoft, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, India Cements, LIC Housing Finance, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the twelve stocks in the F&O ban list of the stock market exchange for May 16
F&O ban list: Twelve stocks have been banned for trade on Thursday, May 16, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
