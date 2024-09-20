Stock market today: Biocon, PNB, SAIL among 12 stocks in F&O ban list on September 20

Aarti Industries, Biocon, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilisers, GNFC, Granules India, LIC Housing Finance, National Aluminium, Oracle Financial Services, PNB, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the twelve stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 20.

Published20 Sep 2024, 06:18 AM IST
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.
No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in twelve stocks on Friday, September 20, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

 

F&O ban list today

Aarti Industries, Biocon, Birlasoft,Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, Granules India, LIC Housing Finance, National Aluminium,Oracle Financial Services Software, PNB, RBL Bank, and SAIL are the twelve stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list on September 20.

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On September 19, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty climbed to fresh record high levels in line with firm global trends after the US Federal Reserve announced the first cut in policy rate in more than four years.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 236.57 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at a all-time high of 83,184.80. During the day, it jumped 825.38 points or 0.99 per cent to scale a new all-time intra-day high of 83,773.61 but pared some of the gains at close.

The NSE Nifty gained 38.25 points or 0.15 per cent to 25,415.80. During the day, it surged 234.4 points or 0.92 per cent to hit a fresh intra-day record peak of 25,611.95.

The BSE smallcap gauge declined 1.06 per cent, and the mid-cap index dipped 0.53 per cent.

 

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 06:18 AM IST
