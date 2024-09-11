Stock market today: Biocon, RBL Bank among seven stocks in F&O ban list on Sept 11

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in seven stocks on Wednesday, September 11, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as they exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read | Federal Bank to SBI Cards—SMC Global lists four stocks to bet on this week

The NSE said the derivative contracts in these securities crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” the NSE statement said.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock in the ban period.

On September 10, benchmark Sensex climbed nearly 362 points while Nifty ended above 25,000 level higher, marking their second straight day of gains following a rebound in the US markets and fresh foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 361.75 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 81,921.29 driven by gains in IT, telecom and select banking shares. During the day, it jumped 637.01 points or 0.78 per cent to 82,196.55.

The NSE Nifty surged 104.70 points or 0.42 per cent to 25,041.10.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 1.53 per cent and midcap index went up 0.53 per cent.