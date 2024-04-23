Indian stock market today: A total of six stocks have been banned for trade on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 6 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 23.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On Monday, stock indices ended the trading session on a positive note with both the Sensex and Nifty closing in the green.

The BSE Sensex surged by 560.29 points, closing at 73,648.62, while the Nifty rose by 189.40 points, closing at 22,336.40.

The NSE Nifty closed up by 1.01 per cent, while the Sensex concluded with 0.77 per cent increase.

All sectoral indices exhibited gains, with the PSU Bank index leading with a 2.96 per cent rise, followed by the Consumer Durables index at 2.36 per cent.

