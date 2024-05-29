Active Stocks
Tue May 28 2024 15:59:27
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.85 -0.37%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,530.50 0.17%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.90 -0.60%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 830.90 -0.38%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,466.20 -0.37%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Biocon, Vodafone Idea, Piramal Enterprises among five stocks on F&O ban list on May 29
BackBack

Stock market today: Biocon, Vodafone Idea, Piramal Enterprises among five stocks on F&O ban list on May 29

Livemint

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, and Piramal Enterprises are among the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for May 29

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.Premium
The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has banned trading in five stocks on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment due to their exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. 

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

ALSO READ: ICICI Direct suggests three shares with 8% upside potential to buy this week

F&O ban list today

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, and Piramal Enterprises are among the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for May 29.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently placed in the ban period by the stock exchange.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

ALSO READ: Multibagger Stock: Shakti Pumps yielded 515% returns in 13 months, gained over 1690% in 4 years

When the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock during the F&O ban period, no fresh positions are allowed.

On May 28, extending the falling streak to the third day in a row, benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 220 points in volatile trade due to profit-taking in power, oil and capital goods shares ahead of results of Lok Sabha polls.

After gyrating between gains and losses during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 220.05 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 75,170.45. During the day, it hit a high of 75,585.40 and a low of 75,083.22.

The NSE Nifty dropped 44.30 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 22,888.15 despite beginning the day on a positive note.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 May 2024, 06:36 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue