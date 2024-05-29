Stock market today: Biocon, Vodafone Idea, Piramal Enterprises among five stocks on F&O ban list on May 29
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Biocon, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea, and Piramal Enterprises are among the five stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for May 29
F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has banned trading in five stocks on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment due to their exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started