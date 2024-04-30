F&O ban list: A total of two stocks have been banned for trade on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today

Biocon and Vodafone Idea are the two stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for April 30.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On Monday, benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded sharply by 941 points while NSE Nifty closed above the 22,600 level on the back of buying in banking and infra shares and a rally in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 941.12 points or 1.28 per cent to settle at 74,671.28. As many as 26 Sensex shares closed in the green while four declined. During the day, Sensex zoomed 990.99 points or 1.34 per cent to a high of 74,721.15.

The NSE Nifty soared by 223.45 points or 1 per cent to close at 22,643.40 with 32 of its constituents advancing and 18 settling lower.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 0.79 per cent and smallcap index advanced 0.07 per cent.

