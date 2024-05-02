Stock market today: Biocon, Vodafone Idea stocks under F&O ban list on Thursday — May 2
Stock market today: Biocon and Vodafone Idea are the two stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for May 2.
F&O ban list: Two stocks have been banned for trade on Thursday, May 2, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
