F&O ban list: Two stocks have been banned for trade on Thursday, May 2, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

F&O ban list today Biocon and Vodafone Idea are the two stocks in the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for May 2.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit, and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

The stock exchange operator BSE said on Tuesday it is increasing transaction charges on its two most popular options contracts based on the Sensex and Bankex indices from May 13.

BSE increased charges across various turnover slabs by 24 per cent to 32 per cent.

This comes after markets regulator Sebi sought a higher regulatory fee structure for options contracts, which could eat into the exchange's profits. BSE estimated the total demand from the Securities and Exchange Board of India at ₹165.00 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

